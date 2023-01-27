Shark Tank India 2 Fame Peyush Bansal Offers Blank Cheque to Entrepreneur; Here's What Happened Next

Shark Tank India 2 is currently one of the most talked about reality shows in the television space. In one of the recent promos of the show, the ‘sharks’ were seen giving open offer to an entrepreneur. In the upcoming episode, Kalpit Patel, founder of an electric car brand impressed Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, by speaking about bringing a revolution with his electric car.

Kalpit decribed the vehicle as an ‘easy, everyday car’. In exchange for 1 percent equity, he asked for Rs 1 crore from the ‘Sharks’. He shared, “I visited a lot of garages and I opened a lot of cars and saw what’s inside them.” He then showed how the car invented by him is operated by an app and can be operated even when you are not sitting inside it”.

An official tweet from the show read, “This #RepublicDay, the pitchers from #PMVElectric, #SpiceStory and #Bullspree parade into the Tank with their creative ideas and cutting-edge innovation. Don’t forget to tune into #SharkTankIndia Season 2, tonight at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV”.

Peyush Bansal was quite intrigued by the pitch. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta asked if the car would be cheaper than a CNG-run car. Kalpit replied, “Yes sir aath aane mein chalegi (It will function at 50 paise per kilometre).”

Kalpit’s idea was loved by all. While Namita offered Rs 70 lakh for 5 percent equity, Vineeta and Aman gave a joint offer. They stated that they can give Rs 70 lakh for 2.95 percent equity. On the other hand, Anupam offered Rs 60 lakh for 1 percent equity.

In another promo video of the show, Peyush was seen telling the entrepreuner, “You had come for Rs 50 lakhs. Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap vo lelo aur aapki valuation pe (You take as much amount you want at the valuation you want).”

Aman then tells the pitcher, “It has never happened before, people are giving you an open offer.” Peyush then offers a blank cheque to the entrepreneur. The promo doesn’t reveal the product or the company where the open offer was being made.

The show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

