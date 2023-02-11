After the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 went on air, shark Namita Thapar wrote a poem for people dealing with anxiety and depression. The episode featured a pitcher focusing on mental health and ways to deal with it. Namita shared the poem on her social media account, writing that the pitchers inspired her to write it for everyone who is dealing with or struggling with their mental health.

Namita Thapar wrote, “I loved the MindPeers pitch last evening. For all those dealing with anxiety & depression, a heartfelt poem for you written by me .. always remember…this too shall pass." The poem reads: “It’s lonely journey. You will feel cheated, others are happy, why me? Your heart has many dream but your mind won’t. Loved ones try, so do counsellors but they never truly comprehend…"

In the episode, MindPeers founders Sahil Chitkara and Kanika Agarwal claimed that this was the world’s first mental strength platform offering tools for mental well-being. They impressed the Sharks with a realistically grounded pitch that focused on the country’s mental health crisis. The founders sought to proactively improve people’s mental health with their platform’s proprietary algorithm.

They explained that their product assesses how one’s career, relationships, financial situation, and other factors influence mental health. The company, which had 3.5 lakh users at the time, has expanded its reach to Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, but in order to transform mental health treatment from a luxury to a necessity, the founders asked for an investment of Rs. 53 lakhs for 1% equity. The Sharks were also shown the platform’s interface, and the founders revealed that they charge customers a monthly subscription fee of Rs 350.

Kanika, one of the founders, discusses how her personal experiences with issues such as fear of failure, anxiety, and panic attacks changed her perspective on these issues, ultimately motivating her to start this business. The deal was sealed with Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh as a team for Rs 53 lakhs against 1% equity, with Peyush adding a solo offer of the same value. MindPeers walked away with a total of Rs. 1.06 crores against 2% equity.

