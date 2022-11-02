Shark Tank India 2: Who Is Amit Jain, The New Shark Who Replaces Ashneer Grover?

Shark Tank India officially announced its return with a new season and an intriguing promo. But what left everyone shocked is the fact that one of the interesting sharks from season 1 was missing. This time around the big change is going to be in the line up of ‘Sharks’. Ashneer Grover is not going to be a part of the show. Entrepreneur Amit Jain, the owner of CarDekho has replaced Ashneer Grover on the show.

For the unversed, Amit Jain hails from Jaipur and studied at IIT Delhi. Before his startup here, he worked in Austin, Texas with a company. He is the founder of Car Dekho and started the company with his brother in 2007. Amit’s face was unravelled in the new promo of the show where he was seen sitting beside the other popular sharks including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

Much to fans’ disappointment, Ashneer Grover, who was earlier seen on the show, wasn’t seen in the promo. During his stint in the show, Ashneer Grover gained a significant fan following. Having said that, this year, the sharks who are preparing to invest in potential businesses are- Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), along with Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder – Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

The new shark- Amit Jain who will be joining others this season shared a clip on Linkedin expressing how delighted he is to be a part of the show. “Looking forward to mentor budding entrepreneurs on the show to build a new India,” he penned.

Another change in the new season will be seen in the hosting duties. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will replace Rannvijay Singha. The date for the premiere of Shark Tank India season 2 is yet to be announced by the channel. However, as per several reports, it is expected to air sometime between late November and early December this year. Previously, Sony Entertainment Television released the first promo of the show. In case you missed it, watch it here.

Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! 💸#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television#SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony pic.twitter.com/Pw7XDLiLee — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 1, 2022

The show is based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank where the ‘Sharks’ or judges invest in business ideas put forth by young minds.

