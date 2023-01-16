Shark Tank India 2's Namita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone, Sharing 'Hateful Posts'

Shark Tank India’s judge Namita Thapar has found herself in a midst of a controversy. On Saturday, a hateful Instagram story was posted on her official social media account. The post suggested that it has come from one of her sons, which created quite a stir on the internet. Later, Namita clarified the rift claiming it was her educated house help who stole her phone, wrote the hateful caption, and posted it online. Not only a post but even Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed allegedly by her house help.

Thapar’s Instagram bio read, “Sh**ty mother, Sh**tier wife.” While in a now-deleted Instagram story that showed Thapar dressed in a blue kurta apparently at her house, claimed that the executive director of Emure Pharmaceuticals is not who she appears to be on television. The story read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time.”

For those who don’t know the context: pic.twitter.com/CkMTLXZx8H— Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) January 14, 2023

The Instagram story was taken down quickly and the Shark Tank India’s judge issued a clarification on Twitter. “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies,” wrote Thapar.

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies !— Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

While a section of the internet has sympathized with the businesswoman, a few don’t seem to be convinced by the clarification issued by her. On Monday morning, Thapar shared a cryptic clip on Twitter from one of her previous podcasts to address the ongoing trolling and hate she had incurred online owing to the recent events. In the clip, Namita expressed that it is important to show vulnerabilities at times and claimed that she had made an attempt to do it in her book. “This 1 min video is why I don’t get off social media inspite of the vicious trolling that doesn’t even spare a sweet teenager. Have a super week ahead,” she tweeted alongside the clip. Watch it here:

This 1 min video is why I don’t get off social media inspite of the vicious trolling that doesn’t even spare a sweet teenager 🙂 https://t.co/V6aN0LyBS3 Have a super week ahead! pic.twitter.com/X1TdZF7OdH— Namita (@namitathapar) January 16, 2023

Apart from Namita Thapar, the judging panel of Shark Tank India season 2 include Aman Gupta, Vineet Singh, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal. The reality TV show airs on Sony TV and it is also streamed live on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Read all the Latest Movies News here