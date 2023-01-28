Shark Tank India 2 is among the most talked-about reality shows. In the upcoming episode, shark Namita Thapar will be seen slamming the business pitch of a weight-reduction plan. In the promo posted by Sony Entertainment Television, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals criticised it and shared her opinion about diet and weight loss. Namita said she was unable to fundamentally concur with the business plan after hearing the pitch.

Namita told the diet and nutrition company's founder, “Ye jo aapne word use kiya hain na 'restart', isi mein problem hain. Ye jo aap bata rahi he na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise… humare saath aate he, restart karte he… Let's spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota he… aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hain. I think we need to stop misguiding the country. (My primary issue is with the word “restart" that you just used. Whatever you are saying, I cannot fundamentally concur that there should be no exercise, we should restart, etc. Weight loss results from lifestyle changes, and if our nation is becoming diabetes and blood pressure capital, it is because we are engaging in these gimmicky activities and playing with our health.)"

On watching the promo, several social media users went on to agree with Namita on what she said. One of the users wrote, “Hats off”. Many even shared thumbs-up and hand-raising emojis.

Watch the promo below:

The Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the critically acclaimed American show Shark Tank, has become a hit and piqued people's interest. The reality show is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua and judges include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com). Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com), is the new Shark on the panel this season.

