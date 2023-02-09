A former Shark Tank India contestant, named Akshay Shah, has claimed that he had met a pitcher, who not only participated in the first season of the reality show, but also got a deal from two of the sharks. However, after the show was concluded, the sharks never met him or even responded to his emails, Akshay further claimed.

In a series of tweets, Akshay, who is the founder CEO, iWebTechno, and was Shark Tank India finalist in season 1, has made shocking claims against two Shark Tank judges, alleging that they ghosted a pitcher after offering him a deal on the business-based reality show.

Akshay refused to reveal the identities of the two sharks despite being asked by Twitter users. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Shah wrote, “Met a founder yesterday, who had got a deal from two sharks in season 1, who never met him nor responded to his mails post Shark Tank India – ab kya bolen (what to say now)?"

Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia - Ab kya bolen? #Chutiyapa— Akshay Shah - Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2023

Akshay also addressed why former shark Ashneer Grover was replaced in the season two. When asked why he did not take the names of the sharks, who ghosted or the pitcher himself, Akshay responded, “Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless. In season 1, what we faced, more than 50 percent of others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer (Ashneer Grover, who was one of the sharks in the last season) was shown the door and sharks were counselled not to be rude and brash and to be considerate, but no founder came out in the open!"

Shark Tank India 2 is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua and judges include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

