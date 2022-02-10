Shark Tank India Judge Peyush Bansal Invites 'Jugaadu' Kamlesh for a Rooftop Party in Delhi

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular and loved shows on television. The show gave wings to many important and innovative business models. One of them is Jugaadu Kamlesh and his cousin Naru, who pitched a hand-drawn pesticide cart for farmers on the show and won many hearts as well as investment from LensKart founder Peyush Bansal.

Peyush Bansal gave Jugadu Kamlesh $10,000 for 40% equity and a $20,00,000 no-interest loan. While the sharks all decided to ditch the idea, Peyush believed in the farmer’s dream and supported him, winning a million hearts.

Shark Peyush Bansal recently welcomed Jugaadu Kamlesh and his cousin Naru to his Delhi home. They had a meeting over lunch to discuss their future plans.

Peyush revealed on social media that Kamlesh and Naru had arrived in Delhi from Malegaon on the same morning by sharing a video of their meeting. They had lunch together and decided to hire a designer to work on the cart model. The three then went to Peyush’s house, where they had a small party on the terrace. They were joined by Peyush’s wife, Nimisha, as well. The video was uploaded to YouTube by Kamlesh. Peyush is even seen praising Kamlesh in the video, telling everyone that he’s a ‘phenomenal salesman’ and that he’ll soon be selling some of their products to the farmers.

Peyush had also shared a post about Kamlesh and his pesticide cart earlier in January. He captioned the post, “To a new beginning… Congratulations @jugaadu_kamlesh. We have a long way to go and lot of work to do! Request everyone’s best wishes in making this a success and transforming the life of our farmers. We will keep you posted on our progress and hope to do something big and impactful… I am honoured to be part of this awesome team and company. Lots to learn, lots to fail, lots to win.”

Furthermore, Namita Thapar, another shark, recently shared her regrets on the show. She expressed regret for not investing in Jugaadu Kamlesh’s business idea on Shark Tank India, “My biggest regret is not investing in Jugaadu Kamlesh. They are solving the real problems but due to right guidance, haven’t made sales,” she said.

