Shark Tank India Makers Lock 'Sharks' for New Season; Ashneer Grover Replaced by This CEO?

Shark Tank India is all set to return with a brand new season. Yes, the entrepreneurship-based show, which witnessed a sweeping success in Season 1, is gearing up to entertain audiences with its next season. And now to add to this, the show makers have locked its ‘sharks’ for the fresh season. While the first season featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar gracing the judging panel, the second season of Shark Tank India won’t include Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of fintech platform BharatPe as a part of the show.

During his stint in the show, Ashneer Grover gained a significant fan following. Having said that, this year, the sharks who are preparing to invest in potential businesses are- Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), along with Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder – Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). The new shark- Amit Jain who will be joining others this season shared a clip on Linkedin expressing how delighted he is to be a part of the show. “Looking forward to mentor budding entrepreneurs on the show to build a new India,” he penned.

Another change in the new season will be seen in the hosting duties. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will replace Rannvijay Singha. The date for the premiere of Shark Tank India season 2 is yet to be announced by the channel. However, as per several reports, it is expected to air sometime between late November and early December this year. Previously, Sony Entertainment Television released the first promo of the show. In case you missed it, watch it here.

Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! 💸#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television#SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony pic.twitter.com/Pw7XDLiLee — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 1, 2022

The show is based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank where the ‘Sharks’ or judges invest in business ideas put forth by young minds.

