Shark Namita Thapar Refuses To Partner With Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal, Says 'Yeh Mera Deal Hai'

The second season of Shark Tank India has been receiving positive responses from the audience. The show is back with new pitches, interesting business ideas and much more. However, it’s the more aggressive approach of the Sharks that has caught everyone’s attention. The last few episodes of the show have shown a tiff between the sharks regarding investment in particular pitches. A new promo of the show shows Namita Thapar arguing with her co-sharks Amit Jain and Peyush Bansal about a deal in an upcoming episode.

The promo starts with a pitcher asking for funding for his product, a wearable, AI-enabled device to track the vital signs of expectant mothers and their unborn children. After hearing the pitch, shark Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, seems quite excited and eager to invest. She instantly says, “Yeh Mera deal hai (This is my deal)." The promo then shows Peyush Bansal, the CEO of Lenskart and Amit Jain, CEO of CarDekho interested in jointly investing in the pitch. Peyush also offers Namita to join them for the investments.

However, Namita Thapar is not convinced. “Mujhe solo Jana hai (I want to go solo),” she says. Amit Jain then seems eager to get the offer and agrees to close the deal on the pitcher’s terms. Namita gets into business and doubles the offer. That’s not all, hearing Namita’s offer, Amit asks the pitcher, “Dhanda banwana hai (Do you want to do business or not)?”

Namita Thapar hits back at the two sharks saying, “Mai in logo ki himmat ki daad dena chahungi (I want to appreciate their audacity to challenge me).” She dares them to challenge her in her field of expertise.

This is not the first time Namita Thapar got into an argument with fellow sharks. In an earlier episode of the show, Namita walked off the stage after getting into an argument with Anupam Mittal. She refused and told him, “you need to keep your ego in check.”

The current season of Shark Tank India is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua. BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, who rose to fame with his blunt opinions as the shark, has been replaced by Amit Jain. However, all other sharks continue to be in the second season.

Apart from Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of BoAt and Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics are the other three sharks this season.

