Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal Requested Sony to Not Air His Gaffe but the Channel Didn’t Listen

The first season of Shark Tank India has already come to an end, but fans are still not over the business reality show. As memes and clips from the show are still circulating on the internet. And why not? After all, India’s first business reality show has made entrepreneurship a dining table discussion in the country. Not just this, but the show has worked as a catalyst for booming the startup culture in India. Now as we were still trying to get over with the show, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal has revealed another inside scoop about Shark Tank India.

Recalling his embarrassing goof-up on the show, where he told a contestant “Welcome to Lenskart” instead of saying Shark Tank India, Peyush said that he requested the channel to not air his blunder but Sony Entertainment Television decided to retain it. In conversation with comedians Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat on the former’s podcast, the Lenskart CEO revealed, “I was in that zone. I didn’t even realise. Baaki sab hasne lag gaye (Everyone else started laughing), then I realised that I said ‘Welcome to Lenskart’.”

While reasoning his gaffe, Peyush informed the comedians that because of the COVID-19 lockdowns for the past two years he is used to saying “Welcome to Lenskart” in Zoom meetings due to which he made the same mistake on Shark Tank India. He said, “Do saal Zoom pe hi nikaala hai. Koi aata hai toh sabse pehle bolte hai, ‘Welcome to Lenskart’, toh woh mooh se nikal gaya. Phir main Sony ko bola, ‘Yaar, isko mat dikhana, mere se galti ho gayi’. Kehte hai, ‘Yeh toh pakka dikhayenge’ (We spent two years doing meetings on Zoom. Whenever someone joins, I say ‘Welcome to Lenskart’, so it slipped out. I asked Sony not to broadcast my mistake but they said, ‘We will definitely show this’).”

Earlier, BhartaPe founder Ashneer Grover also appeared on the YouTube channel of Rohan Joshi, where he talked about the changes that the show has brought in his life.

Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment for more than two months. The show was widely loved by the people. The opening season of the business reality show, which ended on February 4, had sharks like BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh, People Group founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, boAt co-Founder & CMO Aman Gupta, and others.

