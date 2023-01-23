Shark Tank India: Shocking! Amit Jain Calls Namita Thapar 'Husband Beater', Here's What Happened

Shark Tank India season 2’s Amit Jain ‘jokingly’ commented about Namita Thapar and her husband in the recent episode of Shark Tank India. The co-founder of CarDekho called Namita a ‘husband beater’ in jest after she got curious about a pitch on taser and other safety gadgets. Adding more ‘humour’ to the conversation, Shaadi(dot)Com’s Anupam Mittal suggested leaving household matters at home.

The banter began between the trio began when siblings Abhay Sharma and Smaritika Sharma appeared on Shark Tank India season 2 to pitch their safety gadgets brand, Smart Stick Guardian. As part of the brand, the duo was offering equipment such as flashlights, SOS alarms, and tasers for adventurers. The gadgets were made to be used in the wild. It was also revealed that the taser also gives a light shock to animals but doesn’t cause injuries.

As reported by India Today, seeing the taser, Namita jokingly questioned, “Can’t someone misuse this on their husband?" The statement left everyone in splits. However, Amit jokingly called Namita a ‘husband beater’. Anupam added, “Are bhai ghar ki baat ghar mein rakha karo yahan kya bata rahi ho on national television (Leave household matters at home.)"

Meanwhile, the drama between Sharks doesn’t seem to be impressing all viewers. Over the weekend, a fan compared Shark Tank India season 2 with Sasural Simar Ka and it drew a reaction from Amit Jain. On Saturday, Amit tweeted about Twitter, comparing it with Quora. “Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?" he asked. A user replied, “Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka." Amit took a jibe at the user. He replied, “Oh good for you since you clearly watch both."

oh good for you since you clearly watch both 😉— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 21, 2023

When another user replied, “Do take this feedback and work on it in next season.. we have enough sob shows which we skip so skipping this one is no big deal but this was a good show in season 1 hence PPL comment," Amit said, “I think as sharks we just have to be ourselves and that’s most important to keep the authenticity & innocence alive. As producers are constantly improvising so am sure the feedback is not lost on them … abhi season baaki hai mere dost."

