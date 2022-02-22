Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover's Classic Reply To People Who Want To Click Selfies With Him

Shark Tank India and its judges have become very popular among the masses. And among all the judges in the show, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover got the utmost fame, courtesy of his one-liners and dialogues from the show. Thanks to his harsh stance on the business reality show, he is now the favourite of all the memes creators out there. Ashneer, who has spoken about his life after featuring in the show, has recently revealed in a new interview that people want to take selfies with him now. However, he has come up with some advice for those.

In an interview with comedian Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah for the former’s YouTube channel, the BharatPe founder opened up about the difference that the show has brought in his life. Talking about the same he said that now people recognise him even with the mask on and they want to click selfies with him. He said, “I didn’t have much expectation from Shark Tank. I didn’t know what will happen in the show and before and after the show. The funny part is people have started recognising me, even with a mask on. It is either my salt and pepper hair or the glasses that give away."

The BharatPe founder added, “Have to keep smiling when four strangers come and stand along with you. Then have to look at two different cameras and say ki ‘theek hai khichlo’ (alright click the pictures). No but mereko value add nahi lagta hai. Theek hai yaar khichwana hai to kisi acchi ladki ke saath photo khichwao. Mere saath photo khichwake kya hoga (I don’t see any value added to this. If you want to click pictures, take it with some pretty girl. What’s the point of taking a selfie with me)?"

Watch the video here:

Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment for over two months. The show was widely loved by the people, and why not? The unique concept of the show is based on entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of “sharks," in return for guidance and investment and in exchange for the equity of the company. The opening season of the business reality show, which ended on February 4, had sharks like BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Aman Gupta, and others.

