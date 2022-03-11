Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares His First Glimpse; Shilpa Shetty Reacts

Co-founder of Mamaearth and Shark Tank fame Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh have welcomed their second baby. She posted an adorable picture on her Instagram, sharing the news with her fans.

In the photo shared by Ghazal, there are four hands, one above the other. The four hands are of Ghazal, Varun, their elder son Agastya and the newborn Ayaan. In the caption, she called her newborn “Baby Shark," referring to her latest show Shark Tank India. Further, she wrote, “And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings."

Many users showered love and blessings on the photo. Ghazal co-shark on the show and founder of shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal’s wife Anchal Kumar extended her wishes and commented, “Congratulates and lots of love!” Other users said congratulations and wished them all the blessings and love. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Oh Wow! Congratulations Mama."

Ghazal and Varun tied the knot in the year 2011. They welcomed their first baby in the year 2015. Now, after seven years, they have turned four from three. During an interview with Banana Vista in 2018, Ghazal shared the interesting story of them founding their company MamaEarth. She revealed that they wanted safe and natural products for Agastya. Their search nationally and internationally made them come up with the idea of MamaEarth.

For the unversed, Ghazal appeared as one of the sharks in the Shark Tank India. She invested in various start-ups. Recently, during an interview with Raj Shamani on the talk show Figuring Out, she talked about her investors. During the conversation, she said, “There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem.”

However, she got a lot of fame with the show and is enjoying a huge fan following. She has come up as an inspiration for female entrepreneurs.

