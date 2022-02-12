Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal Says He Felt 'Kapil Sharma Is Not That Funny Anymore...'

Season one of Shark Tank India concluded recently. However, considering the success the show achieved, the Sharks - Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal were invited on The Kapil Sharma Show. Days after appearing on the comedy show, Peyush Bansal talked about how it was so cold on Kapil’s sets and how his preconceived notions about the comedian changed after appearing on the show.

“He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn’t resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop.” He added, “And I wasn’t… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious,” Peyush said while talking to comedian Rohan Joshi for a live stream on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, in another interview with comedian Abish Matthew, Peyush talked about the claims that the show is scripted and revealed that the judges are not even allowed to meet pitchers behind the stage. “The reality is that we are not even allowed to watch the presentations (of the pitchers) or behind the stage, we are shielded so we don’t get even the slightest glimpse about who is about to come, neither do we have any documents. We arrive there, the presenter comes, and a minute or two before the presenter comes, we get to see the demo unit or presentation they bring along, and we need to take a call. And it is as real as it can get," he said.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is originally an American show which has been running successfully since 2009. The show has a simple concept - budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The show had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. The last episode of the show aired on February 4. Meanwhile, a special reunion episode will air today i.e on February 12.

