Shark Tank India's Season Finale Triggers Viral Meme Fest On Twitter; Check Best Ones Here

If there is one show that gained immense popularity in just a month, it is none other than Shark Tank India. The show with Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansa as its judges was widely loved by the audience. However, season one of the super hit show concluded on Friday night.

However, the season one finale of Shark Tank India has also triggered a viral meme fest on social media. After the last episode aired on Friday night, several people took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes and talked about the best moments from the show.

Check the best of all Shark Tank Memes here:

“Anupam dekho thoda achcha paani vgerah theek se daalna”“bhai aap aa jao wo bana lenge”#sharktankindia pic.twitter.com/NYHB2Cu5VG — (@bairaagix) February 5, 2022

HR Mail:Saturday working is for relaxation.So, we have organised 2 hour virtual engagement program on Saturday. #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/732nmaA6Y5 — BombBae (@shrustyle) February 5, 2022

They say ask your crush out, the worse she can say is noMeanwhile crush#SharkTankIndia #MEMES #funny pic.twitter.com/vR2aBowf8E— what’s in name (@Eurekastories) February 5, 2022

For the unversed, Shark Tank India has a simple concept - budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. Recently, a pitcher who appeared on the show with his wife shared behind-the-camera details and revealed that the show is not scripted. “Ittu sa bhi nahi (Not even a bit). Once you enter the tank, it’s all real, no retakes, no direction nothing. Ranvijay wali clippings mein (During a shoot with Ranvijay) they might ask you to say again or stand like this etc. but that’s outside the tank. Everything once those doors open and until you step out is 100% real,” the pitcher mentioned.

During the last episode, all seven sharks joined the show. Talking about her experience, Namita Thapar, a shark and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, “It’s been a phenomenal experience because we believed in the cause and I am truly happy that it has become a dinner table conversation. It has cut across gender, classes, barriers. So, what we set out to accomplish has been accomplished and that is a matter of great joy. I personally was very happy that 48% of the ventures that got funded are women! That is a brilliant statistic and that’s something I am very happy about."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.