Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh on Comments About Her Looks: Nobody Asked Why Steve Jobs Wear Same Shirts
1-MIN READ

Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh on Comments About Her Looks: Nobody Asked Why Steve Jobs Wear Same Shirts

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 16:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh open up about getting trolled for her looks

During a recent interview, Vineeta Singh shared that despite her accomplishments, people are still unable to see past her appearance.

Vineeta Singh has gained widespread recognition ever since she appeared on Shark Tank India. However, Vineeta also went through her share of ups and downs before climbing the success ladder. She even faced criticism about her looks. During the latest interview with author Chetan Bhagat on his series, Deep Talk, Vineeta Singh shared that despite her accomplishments, people are still unable to see past her appearance.

She said, “Your appearance, as a woman, is given so much importance. Even on Instagram, I’ve achieved so much in life, but when I post something, 95% of the comments are about the way I look. It’s one of those things. It’s a by-product of being a girl.”

The businesswoman has just begun the post-and-run tactic. She no longer stays to read comments on social media after posting images on Instagram, instead, she now uses a post-and-run method.

Vineeta continued by stating that people never make fun of or ridicule Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs for their appearance. “Nobody asked why Steve Jobs wear the same shirts. It was fine for Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs to wear the same T-shirt,” she added.

The entrepreneur also said that people ridicule her for starting a make-up business (Sugar Cosmetics) rather than going for something more ‘serious’. Additionally, the former Shark has frequently been referred to as a hypocrite for making this choice. She believes that girls who use cosmetics are happier because they do it for themselves and not for other people. “At the end of the day, girls use makeup to please themselves rather than others and if it makes them feel good, it shouldn't make anyone else unhappy,” said the businesswoman.

Along with Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal were on the judging panel on Shark Tank India.

first published:July 26, 2022, 16:59 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 16:59 IST