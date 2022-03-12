Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh or Raju's Mother From 3 Idiots? Viral Meme Leaves Netizens In Splits

If you haven’t shared or seen any of the Shark Tank India memes, you are certainly living under a rock. The show became the meme industry’s favourite. Whether it was Ashneer Grover’s ‘Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai (This is all hypocrisy)’ or Aman Gupta’s ‘Hum Sab Sambhaal Lenge (We will handle everything)’, social media is flooded with Shark Tank India memes.

Recently, Sugar cosmetic’s chief executive officer and one of the favourite sharks Vineeta Singh also found herself featuring in a meme that presented her as Raju Rastogi’s mother (Amardeep Jha) from the 2009 movie 3 Idiots. Taking the same meme forward, on Saturday, Vineeta took to her official Twitter account and shared a hilarious response via a video.

The video begins with an employee coming across Vineeta Singh’s meme while scrolling on social media. He later goes to Singh’s cabin for some budget approval. The next scene turns back and while, with Vineeta sitting in a saree. She will definitely remind you of Raju Rastogi’s mother from 3 Idiots as she complaints about the rise in prices of ‘bhindi’ and ‘paneer’. The video ends with Vinneta saying ‘All Izz Well’.

All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team @trySUGAR 😣 pic.twitter.com/98smTS7teA— Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) March 12, 2022

The video has left netizens in splits. It is now going viral on social media, with fans calling it the ‘funniest thing on internet’. “That’s how you handle troll army & bullies on social media, so sporting & creative," one of the Tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “What a boss lady, man! Perfect answer to all the memes out there." One of the fans also requested Aman Gupta to appoint Vinneta as Boat’s marketing head. “Excellent, @Boat should appoint you as a new Marketing director along with @amangupta0303," he wrote.

Talking about Shark Tank India, the show had a simple concept - budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The show had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. The last episode of the show aired on February 4.

