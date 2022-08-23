Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh Reveals Her Father Grew Up in Poverty: ‘There Was No Cable TV at My Home’

Vineeta Singh became a popular household name after her stint in the groundbreaking show Shark Tank India. As the CEO of the popular cosmetic brand Sugar, Vineeta has become an inspiration for a lot of young women who want to make it big in life. Handling her marriage, two sons, and a business simultaneously; she is the definition of the strong, modern woman. In an interview with author Chetan Bhagat, she threw light on spending her childhood under limited means.

She shared that her father inspired her to work hard and be the best at what she does. She said, “My dad grew up in poverty. He lost his parents before he was 5-year-old. He studied at Allahabad University and then ISC, from where he did his PhD and then he got a job with AIIMS Delhi, which was a big deal. For him, it was like be it a girl or a boy, one needs to study a lot. From the very beginning, his mindset was, do whatever; it needs to be the best in the world.”

Throwing light on what motivated her to clear the tough exam of JEE, she said that since her father had seen tough times, she focused only on studies and didn’t give in to the temptations of watching TV. Her parents didn’t get cable TV, and there wasn’t much to watch on Doordarshan. She cleared JEE so that her parents could be relieved from worrying about her career. She further talked about what her family means to her. “My family is the most important thing in the world. I will give up anything for it. I have mentally thought about it many times that if I had to choose between my family and an amazing career – I would choose family for sure,” she said.

The successful entrepreneur ended the interview by talking about how she coped with self-doubt. She remarked that she had major self-doubt about her not being able to become an entrepreneur. Vineeta revealed that running helped her during the low phase of her life. Shark Tank India is all set for season 2, but whether the old sharks will resume the jury or not, is yet to be known.

