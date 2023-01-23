'Shark Tank Is The New Sasural Simar Ka'? Anupam Mittal Gets Into a Twitter Spat With Netizens

Shaadi.com founder, Anupam Mittal, who appears as one of the sharks in Shark Tank India, recently caused quite a stir after being embroiled in a hilarious spat on Twitter. The businessman while questioning the authenticity of the micro-blogging site, left followers with a question that appears to be bothering him in recent times. “Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?” asked Mittal which prompted tons of responses from internet users.

But the reaction that caught the businessman's attention came from a verified Twitter user who compared the new season of Shark Tank India with a popular daily soap.

Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 21, 2023

“Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka,” said a user named Atul Mishra. This did not go down well with Mittal, who left a sarcastic response for the Twitter user, “Oh good for you since you clearly watch both.”

Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka.— Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) January 21, 2023

The Twitter user quickly admitted that he did watch both shows and that’s what made him question the quality of the new season of Shark Tank India. “I do and I did (for a while), it’s only after you’ve consumed sub-standard stuff, you realize the value of quality.”

I do and I did (for a while), it’s only after you’ve consumed sub-standard stuff, you realise the value of quality.— Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) January 21, 2023

The Twitter spat did not just end there, as following the sarcastic conversation, many rose to the user’s support and asked Mittal rather be focused on receiving feedback well to make necessary changes in the upcoming seasons instead of inciting an unwanted debate. “Do take this feedback and work on it in next season.. we have enough sob shows which we skip so skipping this one is no big deal but this was a good show in season 1 hence people comment,” wrote another user.

Do take this feedback and work on it in next season.. we have enough sob shows which we skip so skipping this one is no big deal but this was a good show in season 1 hence PPL comment— why (@strugglingkd) January 21, 2023

This prompted another response from Mittal who highlighted how all the sharks have done their best to be themselves on the reality TV show. “I think as sharks we just have to be ourselves and that’s most important to keep the authenticity and innocence alive. As producers Sony TV & Shark Tank India are constantly improvising so am sure the feedback is not lost on them … abhi season baaki hai mere dost (The season’s yet to end my friend),” he tweeted back.

i think as sharks we just have to be ourselves and that’s most important to keep the authenticity & innocence alive. As producers @SonyTV & @sharktankindia are constantly improvising so am sure the feedback is not lost on them … abhi season baaki hai mere dost 💜— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 21, 2023

Besides Mittal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh appear as sharks in the second season that airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

