Shark Tank's Aman Gupta Meets Tom Cruise at Wimbledon: 'I Couldn’t Resist Telling Him That...'

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta had a fan moment at the Wimbledon as he met Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, who became a household name courtesy of the business reality show, took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the Top Gun: Maverick star.

In the picture, Aman and Tom were seen flashing big smiles while the tennis court doubled up as the background. Sharing the picture, Aman revealed that he told the Hollywood actor about his favourite Cruise movie. “Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that,” he captioned the picture.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t keep calm, They flooded the comment section with love and admiration, “Uff double fan moment for us,” a fan said. “Mr Mission Impossible seen with Mr Everything Possible,” added another. An Instagram user also joked, “Aman Gupta made ‘Cruise’ sailing his ‘boAt’.” A fourth added, “Two top guns together.” A fifth fan said, “One day when I meet you, I shall not resist telling you that you are my favorite shark.”

Tom wasn’t the only Hollywood star at the event. Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, and Tom Hiddleston were also seen attending the final game between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios on Sunday. Novak Djokovic lifted his seventh Wimbledon title this year.

Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell which was released on May 27. The film broke several records in the US. Going forward, Tom will return with his legendary movie series Mission: Impossible with two installments — Mission : Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is set to release in 2023 and Mission: Impossible 8 which will release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Aman is set to make his comeback on the small screen with Shark Tank season 2.

