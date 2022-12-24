Shark Tank's Aman Gupta Recalls Wife's Hilarious Reaction On Him Getting 'Female Attention' On Instagram

Shark Tank India is ready for its second season to go on air next month. Ahead of the premier day, the Sharks or the judges of this reality show don’t want to leave any stone unturned for the promotion. The ‘sharks’ -Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt) and Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar Cosmetics)- graced the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and left the host, Amitabh Bachchan laughing out loud as Aman shared his wife’s reaction when he started gaining female attention after the show.

Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo video on Instagram of the upcoming episode. The clip begins with Amitabh Bachchan asking Aman Gupta, if the show brought any changes to his life. Aman responded with how his life became totally different and also mentioned getting a lot of female attention. He said, “Zindagi bilkul hi alag hogayi hai. Instagram ke na mere likes badhne lage. Raaton raat bhad jaate the, bohut accha lagta tha. Bohut saari female attention bhi milne lage sir, jo pehle nhi milti thi zada (My life has changed completely. My likes on Instagram started increasing. It started increasing overnight, I used to feel really good. I also started getting a lot of female attention, which I didn't get much earlier)."

His wife, Priya Dagar, who was sitting in the audience smirked, while Amitabh Bachchan laughed. Amar then proceeded to narrate an incident of what his wife did after he started to receive female attention. The boAt co-founder revealed that his daughter opened his Instagram page and went to his wife and said that so many female fans are following him now. He says, “Agle din ki baat hai sir, meri wife ne subah subah sir apni saari photos daalni shuru kar di, saare followers chale gaye sir (The very next morning my wife started uploading her pictures on Instagram and all my followers vanished)." Hearing this, Vineeta Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Priya Dagar and the audience burst out in laughter.

Check out the video here-

Shark Tank season 2 is set for a premiere. The show will feature some exciting pitches of business ideas from Indian entrepreneurs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here