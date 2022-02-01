Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal, Archana Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene With a Twist

The sharks of the popular reality Tv show, Shark Tank, had a blast in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Not only did they have fun on camera but also off the stage. They also shared some behind the scenes videos on social media. A reel of Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, is going viral on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen having a lot of fun with Archana Puran Singh.

On Sunday, Anupam shared on Instagram a video wherein he is seen with Archana Puran Singh, recreating a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Recalling her character, Miss Braganza, from the film Anupam asks Archana, “Jab bhi apko dekhta hu toh dil me kuch kuch hota hai.” Archana, being in her character smiles and says, “Awww…you can find me on shaadi.com.”

Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Captioning the post Anupam wrote, “Some more on-stage fun with the amazingly talented & always sporting Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma paaji be like … yeh ab kursi ke saath - saath mera stage bhi le rahen hain. Archana & Anupam are dangerous.” By far Anupam’s Instagram reel has received 21,000 likes and his admirers are loving this amusing side of him, as one user commented, “Sharks are now pro-reelers.” At the same time, another wrote “A one acting sir.”

However, this was not the only post which is been loved by Anupam fans. He shared another reel on Saturday, recreating the popular Pyaar Dosti Hai scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shark Tank India is receiving a lot of love from all over the country. The show features aspiring entrepreneurs presenting their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who invest their money and time to scale their ideas. Besides Anupam, six other ‘sharks’ on the show are Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Ghazal Alagh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.