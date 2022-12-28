Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Is Biggest Amitabh Bachchan Fan; Tells Big B, 'I Named My Sons Jay, Veeru'

Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. Big B first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and achieved greater stardom in later years. His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the 1969 action film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and has been working for over five decades in showbiz. While he has a huge fan following, Shark Tank India’s can be counted as biggest fan on Amitabh Bachchan, let us tell you how.

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who will be seen as a shark on the second season of Shark Tank India recently took over the hot seat on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a conversation with the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, she said not only is she a big fan of his, but she’s married to one as well.

She said, “I deserve to sit on the hot seat first because, I am such a big fan of yours that I got married to a man who is your fan as well, and I even named my sons Jay and Veeru." She was referring to the names of the characters Jai and Veeru, played by Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively, in the blockbuster movie Sholay.

During the show, Namita Thapar also recited a poem she prepared for the Zanjeer actor.

Interestingly, for the Finale Week, a bunch of Sharks from the upcoming season of ‘Shark Tank India’ will appear on ‘KBC14’. They include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with the newest addition, Amit Jain CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group.

Shark Tank season 2 is set for a premiere. The show will feature some exciting pitches of business ideas from Indian entrepreneurs.

