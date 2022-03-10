Sharmaji Namkeen Makers Hold Special Screening For Kapoor Family, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Attend

The makers of Sharmaji Namkeen held a special screening for the Kapoor family in memory of the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The screening was attended by Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Aadar Jain among others. Ranbir’s love Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also attended the event.

While Neetu Kapoor was spotted in a black kurta paired with black pants, Ranbir looked stunning in a funky shirt on light-shaded jeans. Alia went white with her white top and white pants and producer Ritesh Sidhwani took up a simple black t-shirt on the blue jeans. Ridhhima took up a full black outfit and Arman Jain wore a brown color t-shirt with black jeans.

Sharmaji Namkeen has been making headlines for a long time as it marks the last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor. The movie revolves around the life of a retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen also features Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The film will be released on March 31.

Advertisement

“Sharmaji Namkeen is one such entertainer. It is a truly special film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic brilliance of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal. Both actors have entertained generations of audiences through their legendary performances. The film is yet another exciting chapter in our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment and we are certain this heartwarming tale will find its special place with customers in India and beyond,” Manish Menghani, Head, Content licensing, Prime Video had said while announcing the film’s release date.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.