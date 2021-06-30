Sharmaji Namkeen Starring Paresh Rawal Likely to Release on Rishi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film titled, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ roped in Paresh Rawal after the demise of iconic actor Rishi Kapoor. The late actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after losing his battle to cancer. Paresh has been included in the cast to shoot for portions that were to originally feature Rishi.

According to a Times Of India report, Paresh had started shooting for the film in March 2021 but was unable to complete it due to the coronavirus situation in India. The shoot of the entire film was stalled due to the lockdown imposed in various parts of the country.

The team has reportedly resumed the shoot and are working on some crucial scenes of the movie. The filming is being done in a school in Mumbai. Director Hitesh Bhatiahas chalked out a week-long schedule for shooting.

The report also asserts that the makers are planning to release the film on Rishi’s birth anniversary which is on September 4. The plot of the comedy-drama movie is based on the life of a 60-year-old man who finds the joy of life after he gets retired. The film also stars Satish Shah and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Originally, Sharmaji Namkeen was to mark Rishi and Juhi’s reunion after a long time on the silver screen. The two actors had previously worked together in Saajan Ka Ghar, Ghar Ki Ijaazat, Rishta Ho To Aisa among others. The duo had last worked as co-actors in the 2009 film titled Luck by Chance. The film also marked Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut. The star cast of the film included Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Hritik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here