Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor's Swansong Promises To Leave No Dry Eye In The House

The trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen has been released. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal filling in Rishi’s shoes in scenes he couldn’t complete before his death, revolves around a retired widower who takes up odd jobs to keep himself occupied. From considering dog-walking to heading for job interviews, Sharmaji tries everything to fight loneliness. But his life takes a turn when he is approached to cook for a party.

At first, he thinks the gathering has come together for a devotional meeting. However, he gets a cultural shock when he sees the women letting their hair down. Angry, he calls his friend, played by Satish Kaushik, and shouts at him. However, eventually, he starts liking the job. Not only does he win praises for his cooking, but he also ends up befriending the group, participating in their kitty parties, bonding with them — especially Juhi Chawla — until his son finds out and Sharmaji stands at a crossroad. Overcoming the battle between his heart and his family, Sharmaji chooses to pursue his love for cooking.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here:

Sharmaji Namkeen boasts of a stellar star cast. The Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are seen alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, Sharmaji Namkeen features two veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal playing the same character. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

In a video announcing the trailer release date, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that after Rishi Kapoor’s death in April 2020, the makers came up with different ideas to fill the late actor’s shoes. One of which involved Ranbir wearing prosthetics to complete the film. However, when nothing was working out, they approached Paresh Rawal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.