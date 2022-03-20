Sharmaji Namkeen’s Song Ye Luthrey Captures Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal’s Journey Post Retirement; Watch

A glimpse into life after retirement, Sharmaji Namkeen’s latest song ‘Ye Luthrey’ is a quirky take of how the film’s protagonist B.G Sharma aka the legendary Rishi Kapoor and talent powerhouse Paresh Rawal, come to terms with this beast called ‘retirement’. Discovery of a new passion fired by a bunch of merry women, the peppy ‘Ye Luthrey’ takes audiences through B.G Sharma’s trials and errors and ups and downs.

An Amazon Original Movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ stars an ensemble of actors, including the Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, Sharmaji Namkeen features two veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - who play the same character. Watch the song here:

The film will also be Rishi Kapoor’s last release. The actor had given his nod to the project but passed away before he could complete it. Paresh Rawal stepped into the shoes of the character that Rishi Kapoor was playing and helped complete the shoot. In a video that came out earlier, Ranbir Kapoor revealed why the film is special to the entire family, and it is not because this would be his dad’s last film. He revealed that Rishi Kapoor really believed in the project and that he wanted to complete it. He also hoped that fans will shower it with as much love, as they had given to his late father. Ranbir Kapoor, along with Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni were all present during a special screening of the film.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.

