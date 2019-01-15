English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sharman Joshi Calls Rajkumar Hirani a Man of 'Immense Honour’, Launches #IStandForRajuHirani
Actor Sharman Joshi has spoken up about the #MeToo allegations against Rajkumar Hirani, saying he stands by the director.
Actor Sharman Joshi has spoken up about the #MeToo allegations against Rajkumar Hirani, saying he stands by the director.
The allegations of sexual assault against director Rajkumar Hirani has sent Bollywood into a tizzy. While the filmmaker has denied the allegations, some members of the film fraternity have expressed shock over the news.
After Sanju actress Dia Mirza called it 'deeply depressing', actor Sharman Joshi, who has worked with Hirani in the epic hit 3 Idiots, has spoken out on the issue.
Calling him a man of immense integrity, character and honour, Sharman tweeted that he stands by Hirani, using the hashtag #IStandForRajuHirani
According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, a woman claimed that Hirani had sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.
Dia, a close friend of Hirani who's worked with him in Lage Raho Munnabhai and Sanju, reacted with stupefied confusion.
"I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details," Dia said.
#IStandforRajuHirani pic.twitter.com/ZrM8T9xcpU— Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) January 14, 2019
