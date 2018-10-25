English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sharman Joshi on Kaashi: The Magic Just has to Happen
Sharman Joshi will next be seen in Kaashi In Search Of Ganga that will battle it out with Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar at the box office.
Kaashi is directed by Dhiraj Kumar.
Sharman Joshi’s career is witnessing a different turn since some months. The boy-next-door of Style and Rang De Basanti seems to be going through an image makeover. Films such as Hate Story 3, 1920 London and Wajah Tum Ho have presented Joshi in a different light.
He explains the reasons behind this shift in his choice of roles. He says, “I have done more films in last couple of years than what I have done in my entire career. It’s been 18 years now. I shot two films last year and this one is ready for release now.”
He further says, “I was in the same emotional space even ten years back but there were physical limitations. I looked younger than my age. People see it as advantage but it’s also a disadvantage. But now some sort of maturity has set in. Earlier, it used to take three weeks to grow beard and now it takes a weak (smiles). Directors can afford to give me a different character arc now.”
And then after a pause, he says, “It’s fairly logical because you also need to look the part.”
He has also re-activated himself in the world of theatre that he left a decade back. He says, “I didn’t go back to theatre looking for matured roles but to experience the sheer pleasure of being on stage. Theatre is very demanding and I was away from it for a long time. Now I am back to it for four years.”
The trailer suggests that Kaashi, Joshi’s next film, will be an extension of his recent choices. He says, “It’s a thriller. I was worried when I was reading the script of last 20 minutes and how it was going to translate into a film. I proceeded hesitatingly but it surprised me in a logical way.”
Then he turns philosophical and says, “Many times even if you’re very charged about the script, you realise that acting on it is a different ballgame altogether. Even if everyone is working together, it becomes difficult to translate it on to the screen in the same way it is written. After all the preparations, the magic has to just happen.”
Kaashi – In Search Of Ganga will hit the screens on October 26, 2018.
