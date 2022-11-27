Sharman Joshi Shares He Wanted To Be A Part of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Sequels; Here's What Happened

Rohit Shetty might be popular for churning out Cop Universe films like Singham and Sooryavanshi. However, his claim to fame was the bone-tickling Golmaal: Fun Unlimited followed by successful sequels like Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3. Although the audience loved all the movies, there was one major gripe that Sharman Joshi was nowhere to be seen as Laxman in all the sequels that had followed. Now the 3 Idiots actor has revealed the reason behind it and whether hel will ever be seen in a possible sequel again.

During a conversation with the entertainment portal, PinkVilla, Sharman opened up about the reasons. He stated, “Some management issues. My management was not communicating too well. Money was, of course, the factor. They were asking a price which the producers were not very comfortable with. I was not aware this was going on. By the time I got to know, I approached them.”

As of now, things are fine between Sharman and the production house. The Rang De Basanti actor had also straightened things out things with his manager. However, because there was not a proper role made for him, the collaboration hasn’t been able to fructify yet. Sharman Joshi added, “I did request him (Rohit Shettu) that I wanted to be a part of the next Golmaal and he said ‘yeah yeah’. That’s where it was left at, an ambiguous yeah. So, I don’t know whether I will actually be a part of it but I am happy to be.”

Released in 2006, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was the first-ever instalment of the Golmaal series. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. The film was an adaptation of Mihir Bhuta’s Gujarati play Aflatoon which was based on Harsh Shivsharan’s Marathi play Ghar Ghar which had earlier been adapted into the 2001 Malayalam film Kakkakuyil. Though it garnered mixed to positive reviews at the time of it’s release, the film was a huge success at the Box Office. Over the years, it has attained cult status.

