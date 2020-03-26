Sharman Joshi's 'Virus Ko Duniya Se Utha Le' Dialogue from 3 Idiots is a Viral Meme Thanks to Coronavirus

More than three billion people around the world are living under lockdown as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 21,000 people dead. The number of confirmed cases worldwide is over 460,000.

India has now reported 15 deaths due to coronavirus, with fresh reports of casualties from Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra. According to Health Ministry data, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have also risen to 649 in the country.

Amid all the grim news and living under the threat of the virus, netizens have found various cinematic references to virus and pandemics. While many Hollywood movies are being revisited, one scene from a Bollywood movie seems to have hit right home with Twitter users.

A dialogue mouthed by Sharman Joshi during a drunken scene in the movie 3 Idiots has gone viral. In the film, Boman Irani, the principal of their engineering college, was called Virus, short for Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe. He serves as the foil to all plans by the 3 Ididots - played by Sharman, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan.

The scene has become a viral meme netizens are enthusiastically sharing, saying that this prayer is so relevant now as everyone is praying for the earth to be rid of the virus. Take a look:

The Dialogue Of 3 Idiots We All Want To Happen pic.twitter.com/kNEoWkuC8K — Sharma Ji Ka Ladka 🇮🇳 (@oyeesharmaji) March 24, 2020

Sharman Joshi was ahead of his time in 3 Idiots!#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/StT3hvgqL6 — The Swacch Surgeon (@viswas_mr) March 24, 2020

This was meant to be a funny scene, but has become an example of tragi-comedy in today's time.

