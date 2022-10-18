Sharmila Tagore Felicitates Bhopal Pataudi Cup Winners, Saif Ali Khan Skips Due To Prior Commitments

The final match of The Bhopal Pataudi Cup was held in New Delhi on October 16. Organised by the House of Pataudi, it is one of India’s most historic and premier tournaments. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore also attended the event as the chief guest and felicitated all the players.

During the event, Sharmila Tagore shared, “It has been a wonderful day. The first match of the season was really good. It was a very exciting match at 7-6. Last year, we had a lot of rain and this year, it has been fantastic. The ground is also very green and this is the first time the match was played here at these grounds. All of us enjoyed ourselves. Thank you everyone for supporting the Bhopal Pataudi Cup and our team. And thank you to the House of Pataudi as well.”

Saif Ali Khan was also supposed to attend the mega event but he could not due to prior commitments. However, he sent a heartwarming message to all stating, “The Bhopal Pataudi cup has always been close to my heart, not because it is a symbol of our legacy being carried forward but because it is a celebration of true sportsmanship. The match stems from the spirit of House of Pataudi, a venture that is crucial to the synergy of all our endeavours.”

With the Bhopal Pataudi Cup, Saif Ali Khan, who is also the 10th successor in the Nawab legacy, feels gratified to take his father’s – Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s legacy ahead who continued to do so for his father – Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi started The Bhopal Pataudi Cup property to Honour his father, who died while playing polo in Delhi on Mansoor’s eleventh birthday in 1952, whereupon Mansoor succeeded him as the ninth Nawab. Mansoor Ali Khan always cherished how the Army Officials and the Royals and now some of the well-established Businesses have kept the game alive.

The Pataudi family is an Indian dynasty of nawabs of the former princely state of Pataudi, from which they take their name. Pataudi’s have been known for their sportsmanship and fair play, and sporting spirit has been a part of shaping their growing years and the culture they have inherited from their ancestors. The Bhopal Pataudi Cup is a symbol of taking the legacy ahead whilst keeping the spirit of sportsmanship alive.

