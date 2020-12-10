Sharmila Tagore is Worried About Her Grandson Taimur Ali Khan, Here's Why

Being protective towards the kids of the family is a trait most kins have and Bollywood celebrities are no different from the rest.

Sharmila Tagore, who recently turned 76 shared in an interview with SpotboyE that she is worried about his grandson, Taimur Ali Khan. The veteran actress said that Taimur is too young to understand the attention that he is getting and it may affect him as he grows up.

The grandmother further said that everyone in the family has seen their share of media attention. “They place you on a pedestal and then suddenly drop you,” said Sharmila. She added that right now, Taimur is too young to understand what is going on but later, when he is older and that attention will be taken from him, he might get affected.

However, it seems that the family knows that not much can be done about the attention Taimur is getting right now. Sharmila added, “But as Sara said, what can we do about it? Frankly, without the media, we are not alive in today’s day and age.”

The grandmother of four kids — Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu — urges the media to be sensitive towards Taimur. “Otherwise, what can we do?” asked Sharmila.

Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was born in 2016 and has been the media's favourite since then. In the interview, Sharmila spoke about another one of her grandkids. She said that she is proud of the Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan. “She’s never tongue-tied. And how well she stood up for her father on Karan Johar’s show, I am really proud of her,” said the actress.

Sharmila was married to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi till 2011, when the former skipper of the Indian cricket passed away.

Most members of the Pataudi family are in the entertainment business. Although Sharmila’s daughter Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer, two of her children, Saif and Soha Ali Khan are actors and both are also married to actors.