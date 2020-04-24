MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sharmila Tagore Keen On Joining Instagram, Says Saif Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore Keen On Joining Instagram, Says Saif Ali Khan

Last month, Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram. This is also the only social media platform that the actress is on.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is keen on joining Instagram.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Saif said, “I was just talking to my mother and she was saying should she join Instagram. I said ‘Yeah, but you’ll have to share pictures you know.’ She said ‘Yeah. I need to get to Pataudi and my roses and share that.’ I said if she gets on it, I might get on it as well”.

On being asked if he would be joining social media anytime soon, Saif asserted that he will not be joining any portal because everyone is on it. He revealed that he will probably join Instagram as he loves clicking photographs of things he likes. Further, the Nawab of Pataudi also added that he will not be joining Twitter as he does not believe in the concept of arguing with people.

It is only last month that his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the photo-sharing platform. This is also the only social media platform that the Veere Di Wedding actor is on. Ever since she has joined the platform, Kareena shares pictures with her family and girl gang comprising of Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor. She also shares glimpses of son Taimur quite often.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres