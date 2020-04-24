Sharmila Tagore Keen On Joining Instagram, Says Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is keen on joining Instagram.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Saif said, “I was just talking to my mother and she was saying should she join Instagram. I said ‘Yeah, but you’ll have to share pictures you know.’ She said ‘Yeah. I need to get to Pataudi and my roses and share that.’ I said if she gets on it, I might get on it as well”.

On being asked if he would be joining social media anytime soon, Saif asserted that he will not be joining any portal because everyone is on it. He revealed that he will probably join Instagram as he loves clicking photographs of things he likes. Further, the Nawab of Pataudi also added that he will not be joining Twitter as he does not believe in the concept of arguing with people.

It is only last month that his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the photo-sharing platform. This is also the only social media platform that the Veere Di Wedding actor is on. Ever since she has joined the platform, Kareena shares pictures with her family and girl gang comprising of Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor. She also shares glimpses of son Taimur quite often.

Follow @News18Movies for more