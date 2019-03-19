Sharmila Tagore on Media Frenzy Around Taimur: I Suppose We’ll Have to Live with It

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan's grandmother, says the only way for the family to deal with the paparazzi frenzy over her grandson is to accept it.The two-year-old son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is always surrounded by the paparazzi. On Sunday, interacting with the media at the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, the 74-year-old actress said, "I suppose we have to live with it. This is the age of social media. I don't think anything can be done about it."She feels if one cannot beat the trend then one should join it. However, she is also apprehensive. She feels the excessive media coverage is not good for Taimur as he is too young to deal with it. "I am very old-fashioned. I don't think children should be exposed to all this. However I learnt from Sara (Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter) to say, if you can't beat them, then join them," she said.Taimur's pictures are circulated on social media almost every day. He catches more eyeballs apparently than any other star kid. When asked what Sharmila felt about that, she said, "I guess I should be happy about it, but I don't think it's very good for the child."She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019."It's a great honour. It's a recognition from a very prestigious media house, so, I am very honoured. I suppose they are giving me the award for working for many years in this wonderful film industry," she added.Sharmila, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray, has worked in many successful Bollywood films like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, Chupke Chupke and Amar Prem, among others.Talking about the most memorable moment in her film career, she said, "There is not one, but many. All the films that I have worked in are my favourites. They are like my children. You can't have one favourite child, so, in short, while I can't pinpoint one, maybe I'll write it in my memoir someday."