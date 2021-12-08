Sharmila Tagore, One of The Most Successful Leading Ladies of Bollywood, Turns 77

Sharmila Tagore, considered one of the greatest yesteryear leading ladies of Bollywood, is celebrating her 77th birthday today. Born on 8 December 1944, the glamorous actor delivered numerous hits such as Aradhana, Amar Prem and Kashmir Ki Kali. She started her career with the great Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s film ‘Apur Sansar’. After working in Bengali movies for three years, Sharmila made her Bollywood debut. His first Hindi film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ opposite Shammi Kapoor was released in 1964.

Sharmila Tagore acted opposite all the top actors of her time but her pairing with Rajesh Khanna achieved cult status. Director Shakti Samanta introduced the hit pair of Sharmila and Rajesh in the year 1969 in the movie ‘Aradhana’, which went on to become a super hit. The hit-pair went on to star in several movies such as ‘Safar’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Daag’, ‘Maalik’, ‘Raja Rani’ and ‘Avishkar’. She also did a lot of movies with Shashi Kapoor. Of her 12 movies with Shashi Kapoor, 6 flopped and 6 were superhits.

Sharmila Tagore is believed to be the first Indian actor to wear a bikini on screen. She donned the swimwear for the 1967 film ‘An Evening in Paris’. Earlier, she had worn a bikini for the August 1966 issue of the Filmfare magazine.

Sharmila Tagore eventually got married to the cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was one of India’s topmost cricketers at the time. After a whirlwind romance, the two got married in 1969. The couple had three children, Saif, Soha and Saba. Sharmila continued working until long after her marriage and is considered one of the most successful female stars in Bollywood.

