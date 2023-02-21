Sharmila Tagore Recalls People Asking Her How She Was 'Allowed' to Work Post-Marriage, Says ‘Nobody Asks...'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who is making her comeback to movies with Gulmohar, opened up about how she overcame prejudice and misconceptions at the beginning of her acting career. Sharmila also disclosed that her late husband, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan, had been a support system for her. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Break Ke Baad actress revealed “I had a lot of support from my family, from my husband who always gave me space, always supported me in everything. I didn’t have to explain myself. So, I had that kind of support. So, I’ve been very blessed in that”.

Recalling the past, Tagore expressed that her mother had to complete her MA in a private setting because she wasn't permitted to attend a co-ed university. She even remembered how frequently people questioned how her husband had still “allowed" her to work after they were married but it wasn’t the case with her daughter, Soha Ali Khan and daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She revealed, “I have been asked, 'How did your husband allow you to work after you got married'. My daughter nobody asks her, she lives her (life)…(same goes for) my daughter-in-law (Kareena Kapoor)."

The actress further added, “We are going forward. The society is sometimes slow to change. Once change becomes the norm, then the changes also escalate. And which is happening now world over”. She continued, “The male gaze is still there. The male domination is still there. And, India lives in many centuries”. Tagore concluded by saying, “Different pockets of India believe in a different kind of process. So, the process of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata has a different perspective. All in all, we are in a better place”.

Sharmila Tagore also mentioned staying away from her children after their marriage. She said, “It sometimes causes an ache in your heart, that you cannot do everything. You kind of accept it for others, that once upon a time they could not do it without their mothers, but now they have their partners, they have their own children and so their affection has shifted somewhat.”

Sharmila is making her comeback after her 2010 film Break Ke Baad, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan. The actress will be seen in Rahul V Chittella’s directorial film Gulmohar alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Simran Rishi Bagga, Suraj Sharma, and Kaveri Seth. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

