Sharmila Tagore Received Death Threats Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi, Recalls 'Two Strangers Came to...'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, in 1968. While their wedding was a much-talked-about affair at the time, Sharmila now revealed that she and her parents received death threats from anonymous people for her decision to marry Tiger. Speaking with journalist Barkha Dutt, Sharmila recalled receiving a particular letter that warned ‘bullets shall speak’. However, the couple was not ‘bothered.’

“In Kolkata, when I was getting married, my parents were getting telegrams saying that bullets shall speak. And Tiger’s family was also getting… they were getting a little worried.” Sharmila shared that the wedding and the reception was somehow managed and “nothing untoward happened,” she said in the interview.

“We just announced to our respective parents that we want to get married and that was that. He carried on with his cricket and I carried on with my films,” she added. While Sharmila and Tiger went on with life, their family in Delhi was still worried for them. She then revealed that two strangers met her after the wedding in Mumbai “and they said Delhi has sent us. We are from the CBI or something and do you need protection? I said what for? I mean I’m fine. Delhi thought I needed protection.”

Sharmila and Mansoor were married for 43 years until he died in 2011. The couple welcomed three children — son Saif Ali Khan and daughters, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha stay in Mumbai with their respective partners and children, Sharmila has moved back to Delhi and spends most of her time in the family’s ancestral home, the Pataudi house. The massive property is situated on the outskirts of the capital city.

On the work front, Sharmila made a comeback on the screen after a long break with Gulmohar. The Disney+ Hotstar film stars Sharmila with Manoj Bajpayee.

