Sharmila Tagore's Father Once Blamed Her for Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Poor Performance in Cricket

Anushka Sharma is not the only actress who has been blamed for her spouse’s poor performance on the cricket field. Actress Sharmila Tagore has spoken about how she too was held responsible for her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s performance on field. Sharmila revealed she was trolled by her own father.

During a recent live session with Ladies Study Group, the veteran actress revealed that once Tiger Pataudi had probably dropped a catch, and her father made a cheeky comment towards her. “I think Tiger dropped a catch or something and my father screamed from somewhere else, ‘You shouldn’t have kept him up all night!’ I mean, can you imagine?"

Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi got married in 1968, making them the OG Bollywood-cricket pair. Both were stars in their respective fields. They had three children - son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba Ali Khan. Saif and Soha both followed their mother into Bollywood.

Saif welcomed his second son with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in February this year amid the pandemic. The pair has kept their child away from the paparazzi and fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their baby. However, fans are not the only ones who haven’t seen their child. Grandmother Sharmila Tagore is yet to see the baby as well. In a recent chat, Kareena blamed the coronavirus for keeping away the veteran actress from her grandchild.

