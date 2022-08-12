Sharmishtha Raut Wishes On-Screen Brother Lalit Prabhakar on Raksha Bandhan

On Thursday, August 11, India celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival of love between brothers and sisters. Actress Sharmishtha Raut also celebrated it but with an interesting twist. Sharmishtha wished co-actor Lalit Prabhakar, who essayed the role of her brother in the serial Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi. Sharmishtha shared an episode from Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi’s Raksha Bandhan track. This episode was shared in the form of an Instagram reel.

Sharmishtha wrote in the caption, “My dearest brother. Dear Bhauraya Love you Lalit”. Sharmishtha and Lalit’s characters were much loved by everyone in Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi. Lalit enacted the character of Lalit Desai in this serial. Sharmishtha portrayed Archana Satish Dusane’s role.

Viewers loved the scene from this episode and recounted their memories associated with Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi. One user wrote that he never missed any episode of this programme. Another user expressed their love for Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi’s title track.

Others wrote that this program was like a stress-buster for them and they are waiting for its second part. Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi narrated the story of Supriya and Ajit. They face problems in their married life initially but then gradually overcome them.

The reel received more than 47,000 views.

Lalit shared this reel on his Instagram stories as well.

One of Lalit’s fan pages shared an old photo of Medium Spicy actor and Sharmishtha celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Sharmishtha shared this post on her Instagram stories.

Apart from this post, Sharmishtha shared a picture with Lalit and wrote an adorable note. The He Man Baware actress wrote that Lalit has been her protector, partner in crime, best friend and mentor. Sharmishtha ended the note wishing Lalit happy Raksha Bandhan.

On the work front, Sharmishtha is essaying Neeta’s character in Aboli. Neeta is Ankush’s sister in this programme. She plays a negative character but has still struck a chord with the audience.

On the other hand, Lalit was seen in film Medium Spicy.

