Sharon Osbourne Slams Prince Philip, Calls Him A Grumpy Old Man

TV star Sharon Osbourne has hit out at Prince Philip, describing him as "miserable". The 65-year-old TV star met the British Prince at the Royal Variety performance in 2005 and she doesn't have especially fond memories of the encounter, admitting she found him to be a "grumpy" old man, reports femalefirst.co.uk.Recalling their meeting, Sharon said on The Talk, "All the performers from all the different genres of the arts perform for the Queen and him. Afterwards you get to meet him. I said, 'Did you get to enjoy the show?', and he said 'What do you think?' And I said 'probably not', and he said 'correct'. Then he said 'How would you like to sit for three hours?' And I wanted to say, 'I'd love it, I always sit for as long as I can.' He's a miserable old so-and-so."Last year, Sharon also hit out at British culture, accusing people who live in the United Kingdom of being in a "bubble". Sharon claimed that a portion of British society attends "special schools", which means that they struggle to relate to ordinary people.