Sharon Stone Alleges Surgeon Did Not Take Her Consent Before Enlarging Breasts During Transplant

American actress Sharon Stone, in her book, The Beauty of Living Twice, has opened up about her breast implant surgery in 2001. In her book, she has claimed that the surgeon gave her bigger breasts without taking her consent. She has also mentioned other details in the book which include her struggle and experiences in Hollywood, the harrowing experience of being sexually assaulted by her grandfather, among other incidents from her life. Stone has also not minced her words while describing her experience with men in Hollywood who misbehaved with her. The Guardian quoted a part from her book that read about how she found out about getting afull cup-size bigger breasts after beingun-bandaged, describing them as "ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size’.” He alleged that her body was changed without her knowledge or consent.She describedthat the surgeon who had done this had attempted to justify his action by saying that ‘bigger breasts would look better with her hip size.’Among the many other bold revelations in her memoir, Stone has also touched upon the highly controversial scene of the film Basic Instinct. In the 1992 movie, she was apparently tricked into removing her underwear. Describing the entire series of events in her book, the actress said that she was told to remove her underpants as that was reflecting the light. Further, she was also given assurance that her genitals would not be visible.

The actress only came to know about the entire scene once she was called to see the final version of the film. Speaking her mind about the entire incident, she said, “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullshit.”