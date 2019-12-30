Sharon Stone Asks Dating App Bumble to Restore Her Account, Fans Go Berserk

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, most famous for portraying femme fatale Catherine Tramell in the Basic Instinct films, has revealed that she is on Bumble, the popular dating app. In a tweet, she shared that Bumble has closed her account and that she was upset with the fact. She requested the site to not "shut her out of the hive." Upon learning the fact that she has an account on Bumble, fans of the actress have gone berserk.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive," Sharon wrote on Twitter on Monday. Responding to her tweet were mostly surprised fans who could not believe that she was using the dating site.

Check out Sharon's tweet below:

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? ‍♀️Don’t shut me out of the hive — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Sharon even shared picture of her Bumble account being closed over it being fake.

Earlier in the year, Sharon gave her acceptance speech at the GQ Awards ceremony in Berlin sitting on a chair while she recreated her iconic leg-crossing scene from Basic Instinct.

Read: Sharon Stone Recreates Leg-crossing Scene from Basic Instinct at GQ Awards

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.