Sharon Stone Recreates Leg-crossing Scene from Basic Instinct at GQ Awards

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone recently took the attendees of an event here back in the nineties by recreating her legendary leg-crossing scene from the hit 1992 film Basic Instinct. The 61-year-old re-created the iconic moment on stage at the GQ Awards in Berlin as her 19-year-old son Roan sat in the audience, reports thesun.co.uk.

The movie made Stone a household name, mostly due to the moment when her character, bisexual killer Catherine Tramell, uncrosses her legs during police interrogation to reveal she has no underwear on. And Stone paid homage to the career-defining scene as she accepted a Woman of the Year award at the event.

Wearing a shimmery black dress, she made her way to a chair on the stage and gave her acceptance speech. Smiling cheekily, she then re-enacted that scene from the movie, which also starred Michael Douglas. This time around, however, she didn't flash the audience.

"Some years ago I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on but we won't see anything," Stone said.

"I said, 'sure'. I didn't know this moment would change my life," she added.

At the #GQAwards, the incredible @sharonstone relives the moment, the gesture that changed her life forever. „We have every right to be powerful in whatever form of sexuality we choose to have – and no one is allowed to take that away from you.“ #sharonstone #metoo #basicinstinct pic.twitter.com/06loMSk3tY — GQ Germany (@GQ_Germany) November 7, 2019

Stone then encouraged the audience members to recreate the scene for themselves, before adding how she was once ridiculed for that moment of cinematic history.

"There was a time when all I was, was a joke," said the actress, who went onto star in the sequel, Basic Instinct 2, which flopped at the box office.

