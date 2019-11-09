Take the pledge to vote

Sharon Stone Recreates Leg-crossing Scene from Basic Instinct at GQ Awards

Sharon Stone gave her acceptance speech at the GQ Awards sitting on a chair to recreate her iconic scene from Basic Instinct.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Sharon Stone Recreates Leg-crossing Scene from Basic Instinct at GQ Awards
Sharon Stone: While the iconic actor may have bared it all on-screen several times, she is best known for her iconic turn as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct, where she was seen alongside another screen icon Michael Douglas.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone recently took the attendees of an event here back in the nineties by recreating her legendary leg-crossing scene from the hit 1992 film Basic Instinct. The 61-year-old re-created the iconic moment on stage at the GQ Awards in Berlin as her 19-year-old son Roan sat in the audience, reports thesun.co.uk.

The movie made Stone a household name, mostly due to the moment when her character, bisexual killer Catherine Tramell, uncrosses her legs during police interrogation to reveal she has no underwear on. And Stone paid homage to the career-defining scene as she accepted a Woman of the Year award at the event.

Wearing a shimmery black dress, she made her way to a chair on the stage and gave her acceptance speech. Smiling cheekily, she then re-enacted that scene from the movie, which also starred Michael Douglas. This time around, however, she didn't flash the audience.

"Some years ago I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on but we won't see anything," Stone said.

"I said, 'sure'. I didn't know this moment would change my life," she added.

Stone then encouraged the audience members to recreate the scene for themselves, before adding how she was once ridiculed for that moment of cinematic history.

"There was a time when all I was, was a joke," said the actress, who went onto star in the sequel, Basic Instinct 2, which flopped at the box office.

