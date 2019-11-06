Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Sense Of Style As She Enjoys A Day Out in Madrid

Sharon Stone looked in high spirits for the day where she was joined by Carolina Adriana Herrera, the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Sense Of Style As She Enjoys A Day Out in Madrid
©AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON

Actress Sharon Stone, 61, looked chic in a black leather jacket and matching trousers while enjoying a day out in Madrid.

The Basic Instinct star donned a black leather jacket which she paired with a cream silk blouse. The Hollywood actress also wore black trousers with a bejeweled embellishment. A pair of black heels with a multi-coloured print added height, reports dailymail.co.uk. She also sported round sunglasses and completed her look with a black handbag.

The film star looked in high spirits for the day where she was joined by Carolina Adriana Herrera, the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

Sharon previously told Harper's Bazaar Spain that Hollywood, which has thrived for decades on featuring blonde beauties from Marilyn Monroe to Cameron Diaz, needs to expand its idea of what is beautiful.

"We see beauty in so may ways in nature - we have to be willing to not fall to the commercialization of beauty as only one thing," she said. "I love the way, especially now in fashion, we are starting to see women of all kinds of beauty. We need to accept beauty in all of its forms."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram