Sharon Stone Turns 65: Top Movies of the Basic Instinct Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHARON STONE: Actress, producer, and former fashion model, Sharon Stone made her debut on the big screen with Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories, nearly four decades ago. Her controversial scene in Basic Instinct got her under the spotlight. She has since taken on a wide variety of roles, dabbling in superhero, animation movies and more and has indeed had an illustrious career.

Basic Instinct (1992)

Paul Verhoeven’s neo-noir has Sharon play a crime novelist suspected of murder. Sharon bared it all in the erotic thriller yet maintained a commanding sense of mystery. It is a dazzling pulp-fiction spin on Hitchcock dominion, and Sharon updates the cool-blonde standard with the right touch of unsettling heat. Casino (1995)

This Martin Scorsese saga portrays a high-riding subculture as the eventual con, a greed-propelled mirage. Sharon appears as an A-list hustler, whose “mission in life was money.” Her character’s disparate pieces are connected by Sharon’s assured portrayal embodying an American archetype. Total Recall (1990)

Verhoeven’s maximalist interpretation of Philip K. Dick story is unforgettable. Sharon, for her first major role, went mano a mano in one of the most expensive movies ever made (at the time). Her character is a tantalizing constellation of dream girl, double agent, jealous spouse and killing machine. Broken Flowers (2005)

In Jim Jarmusch’s comedy-drama, Bill Murray’s protagonist Don Johnston, a former Don Juan, seeks out the old flames of his life. Sharon plays Laura, one of Don’s ex-lovers, and gave a sturdy supporting performance. The widow of a race car driver, Laura is very receptive to Don’s visit, and sleeps with him that night. The Muse (1999)

Sharon, in a delightfully buoyant turn, plays a pampered muse to screenwriters in shimmery pastel getups and pixie hair. Navigating between the mystical and the wacko with ace comic timing, Sharon’s character is the modern day muse who can inspire anyone. Lovelace (2013)

The last bit of the Linda Lovelace biopic is owned by Sharon, who looks almost unrecognizable as Linda’s dour mother, Dorothy Boreman. Dorothy expresses forgiveness and love in a powerful instant to her wayward daughter. Her character portrayal is an interesting mix of destructive betrayal and protectiveness. The Specialist (1994)

Sharon plays May Munro, a femme fatale who wants to take revenge for the killings of both her parents while putting herself in harm’s way. Sharon steals one good zinger when she explores Roberts’ apartment and says, “The next time you order a hit, you might consider taking out your decorator.” The Mighty

In a change of pace role, Sharon is the caring mother of a brainy 13-year-old boy, Kevin who relies on crutches to walk. As Kevin comes across several hurdles including a thieving gang of local punks and a deteriorating body, Sharon uses the opportunity to project maternal love and goodness in the way she knows it.

