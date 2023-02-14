Sharon Stone's 'Biggest Fan' Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Video of Actress Being 'Awestruck' by Him

The list of Shah Rukh Khan fans is quite long but did you know that the Pathaan star is the “biggest fan” of the Basic Instinct actress – Sharon Stone. The actor, on Tuesday, conducted another ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter to interact with his fans. Among the many questions, one of the fans shared a video of Hollywood star Sharon Stone being “awestruck” by SRK at the Red Sea Film Festival's opening night. The video showed Sharon gasping and saying ‘oh my God’ as she spotted Shah Rukh Khan next to her at the front row. Sharing the video, the fan asked, “Say something about this moment when Sharon Stone was starstruck by you #AskSRK.”

Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!”

Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!! https://t.co/QZV1Tdfy2d— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

It was indeed a “starstruck” moment for Sharon Stone when she spotted Shah Rukh Khan sitting “two seats away” from her. At another event during the Red Sea Film Festival, Sharon explained her reaction after seeing SRK. “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she said as she recreated the gasping moment.

Shah Rukh is basking in the success of his much-acclaimed film Pathaan. Siddharth Anand's directorial film marks the actor's return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, while Salman Khan was no less of a surprise with his cameo. The movie released on January 25, 2023, and has been breaking several records in Hindi cinema.

Pathaan has already surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF 2 (Hindi) and is on track to become the highest-grossing film in Hindi, overtaking SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. Following Pathaan's success, Shah Rukh Khan also thanked his fans on social media for their support as he wrote, “The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Atlee’s directorial film Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

