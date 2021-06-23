Sharon Stone's Recent Comments on Meryl Streep Go Viral: 'I'm a Better Villain Than Meryl'

An interview of American actress Sharon Stone is now going viral for how the actress commented on Hollywood’s treatment of its female actors and the iconography of three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep. Sharon had released her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice earlier in March this year. Last month, the actress was interviewed by a website called Zoomer where she opened up on how western cinema pits women against each other.

A few excerpts from the interview are now being quoted by netizens who find some truth in Sharon’s statements. Interviewing Sharon, writer Johanna Schneller asked her about a part of her memoir in which she writes about working with Streep in the 2019 film The Laundromat. The actress has written in her book that in Hollywood there could only be room for one. Pointing out this statement, Schneller told Sharon that she finds it “fascinating” and was about to put her question on when she finally got to work with Meryl Streep. However, Sharon cut her off and pointed out that the journalist did not say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or the two actors “finally got to work together.”

This, according to Sharon, is how Hollywood pits female actors against each other. Sharon went on to say that the show business in Hollywood was set in such a way that actresses were expected to envy and admire Streep because only she “got to be the good one.” The 63-year-old actress further said that she does not doubt Streep’s acting talent and called her an “amazingly wonderful woman and actress,” however, in her opinion there are other actresses equally as talented as Streep.

“I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women," Sharon said.

The Total Recall star went on to list other performers she believes should also be in the same category as Meryl. “Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is," Sharon said. “Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet. But you say Meryl, and everybody falls on the floor."

Stone continued: “I’m a much better villain than Meryl. And I’m sure she’d say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in ‘Basic Instinct’ or in ‘Casino.’"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here