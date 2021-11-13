Sharvari Turns up the Heat in Striped Bikini Top, Flaunts Her Extremely Fit Body

Actress Sharvari’s first film, Bunty aur Babli 2 is yet to arrive in theatres. The actress has, however, already made her place in the hearts of the fans. Before her acting debut in Bollywood, the 25-year-old had worked as an assistant director in many successful films - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

With just a week to go for the release of the upcoming black comedy, the team of Bunty aur Babli 2 is busy with promotions. Film critics are yet to review her acting skills, but the fashion police seems to be much impressed by Sharvari’s sartorial choices. In a series of stills from a photoshoot, Sharvari displayed her latest stunning look. A bikini top set which came in a striped pattern, was her OOTD. She also layered it with a pair of dark grey shorts.

She skipped on accessories for the look as she posed for the camera. Finally, long wavy tresses, perfectly manicured nails and well-defined brows sealed the deal. “Mentally pretending like it’s Maldives,” wrote the star in the caption.

Take a look:

Sharvari featured in the miniseries, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, which was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. The show starred Sunny Kaushal in the male lead, who is rumoured to be dating the actress.

Speaking to News18, Sharvari shared that her parents have been very supportive and encouraging in her choice of career. “Fun fact, they both sat me down when I was 16 years old and told me that if I truly love acting then that’s what I should do. They are my biggest cheerleaders and I’m blessed to have them in my corner. I hope to make them proud with all the work I do in my life,” she revealed.

Directed by debutant Varun Sharma, Bunty aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 film starring Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani Mukerji. In the upcoming film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the male lead, while Rani has been retained. Backed by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. Rani and Saif Ali Khan have previously worked in films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

