Sharvari Wagh Makes Us Miss Winters In A Red Knitwear Crop Top

Actress Sharvari Wagh has successfully established a special place in the hearts of many ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Apart from films, she also impressed the audience with her performance in her debut web series, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. Besides acting, Sharvari is an avid social media user. Sharvari often shares her whereabouts and gives fans a glimpse of her professional as well as personal life on Instagram.

Recently, the 26-year-old actress took the internet by storm with her uber-chic avatar. Taking to Instagram, Sharvari has shared a string of stunning photographs from one of her latest photoshoots. “Mumbaikars when the temperature drops from 25°C to 24°C,” read her humourous caption.

Sharvari looked ravishing as she posed for the lens in a red knitwear crop top and loose distressed blue denim. The actress complemented her outfit with an unkempt wavy hairdo. She also shelled out major fitness goals for fans as she flaunted her toned abs in the photos.

Check out Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram post below:

In terms of her makeup, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star opted for a bold look with smokey eyes and glossy nude lips. She rounded it off with black eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and sheer highlighter for a dewy look.

Soon after Sharwari Wagh’s photos from her latest photoshoot surfaced on Instagram, fans lavished her with heaps of praise in the comment section of her post. While one user called her, “Sooooo stunnigggg,” another pointed out that the actress was exuding, “Supermodel vibes.”

Sharvari was recently in the limelight for her dating life. She was rumoured to be dating actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal. However, she rubbished all the rumours in one of her recent interviews by confirming that they were just “good friends.”

On the film front. Sharvari Wagh will reportedly be seen in director Siddharth P Malhotra’s upcoming film Maharaja. In Maharaja, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid, in his debut film. However, Sharvari has not confirmed her role in this Siddharth P Malhotra directorial yet.

